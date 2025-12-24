BJP's Santhosh Accuses Opposition of Destabilizing Efforts

In a sharp critique against opposition forces, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh on Wednesday accused them of attempting to destabilize the nation by targeting constitutional bodies and their officials. During an interview at the Vikasit Bharat ka Roadmap conclave in Panaji, he expressed concerns about the disparagement directed at the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Santhosh dismissed the possibility of replicating the Bihar victory strategy in other regions facing elections, citing the distinct challenges of West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. He condemned the opposition's effort to malign the families of officials like Speaker Om Birla and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, labeling it a lowly act.

While affirming BJP's readiness to counter any political opposition, Santhosh emphasized the party's commitment to national stability and progress. He underscored the BJP's strategy to leverage lessons from Bihar while respecting the unique socio-political contexts of other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)