Left Menu

BJP's Santhosh Accuses Opposition of Destabilizing Efforts

BJP general secretary B L Santhosh criticized opposition parties for attempting to destabilize the country and harm Constitutional bodies. He emphasized the uniqueness of different states’ issues and asserted that the Bihar victory model isn't replicable in West Bengal or other states. The BJP remains open to criticism but condemns the opposition's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:49 IST
BJP's Santhosh Accuses Opposition of Destabilizing Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique against opposition forces, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh on Wednesday accused them of attempting to destabilize the nation by targeting constitutional bodies and their officials. During an interview at the Vikasit Bharat ka Roadmap conclave in Panaji, he expressed concerns about the disparagement directed at the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Santhosh dismissed the possibility of replicating the Bihar victory strategy in other regions facing elections, citing the distinct challenges of West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. He condemned the opposition's effort to malign the families of officials like Speaker Om Birla and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, labeling it a lowly act.

While affirming BJP's readiness to counter any political opposition, Santhosh emphasized the party's commitment to national stability and progress. He underscored the BJP's strategy to leverage lessons from Bihar while respecting the unique socio-political contexts of other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025