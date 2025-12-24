Transformative Governance: The Modi Revolution
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the transformative reforms initiated by the Modi government. These reforms aim to tackle inefficiencies and corruption with a model of 'minimum government, maximum governance', moving India towards purposeful governance and self-reliance. The book 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era' authored by MP Sikander Kumar, was also discussed.
In a keynote address at a recent book launch, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised the Modi administration's decade-long series of reforms as more than mere policy shifts. He described them as audacious moves designed to eradicate entrenched inefficiencies and corruption.
Radhakrishnan emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'minimum government, maximum governance' is actively reshaping India's approach to governance, instilling a culture of efficiency and accountability.
The event also spotlighted the book, 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', written by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, which delves into the transformative policies of the current government.
