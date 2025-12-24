Left Menu

Transformative Governance: The Modi Revolution

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the transformative reforms initiated by the Modi government. These reforms aim to tackle inefficiencies and corruption with a model of 'minimum government, maximum governance', moving India towards purposeful governance and self-reliance. The book 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era' authored by MP Sikander Kumar, was also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:45 IST
Transformative Governance: The Modi Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a keynote address at a recent book launch, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised the Modi administration's decade-long series of reforms as more than mere policy shifts. He described them as audacious moves designed to eradicate entrenched inefficiencies and corruption.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'minimum government, maximum governance' is actively reshaping India's approach to governance, instilling a culture of efficiency and accountability.

The event also spotlighted the book, 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', written by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, which delves into the transformative policies of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025