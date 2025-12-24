Left Menu

Nomination Scramble Begins: Brihanmumbai Civic Polls Heat Up

On the second day of filing for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, just two candidates submitted nominations. A total of 2,800 forms were distributed, with the majority from M East. The first filing day saw no nominations submitted, and no filings will occur on Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the second day of the nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, only two candidates submitted their papers, according to officials.

Over 2,800 forms were issued across the city on this day, with two nominations filed in L ward and K East/West wards, the BMC confirmed. Offices of the 23 returning officers saw varying levels of activity, issuing a total of 2,844 forms, with M East leading at 340 forms, while R North released the least at 43.

As per the Maharashtra State Election Commission's schedule, nomination filing began on December 23. Interestingly, while 4,165 forms were handed out on the first day, no nominations were submitted. The process will pause for Christmas and resumes up until December 30. Voting for the 227-member civic body's seats is slated for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

