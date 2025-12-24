Nomination Scramble Begins: Brihanmumbai Civic Polls Heat Up

On Wednesday, the second day of the nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, only two candidates submitted their papers, according to officials.

Over 2,800 forms were issued across the city on this day, with two nominations filed in L ward and K East/West wards, the BMC confirmed. Offices of the 23 returning officers saw varying levels of activity, issuing a total of 2,844 forms, with M East leading at 340 forms, while R North released the least at 43.

As per the Maharashtra State Election Commission's schedule, nomination filing began on December 23. Interestingly, while 4,165 forms were handed out on the first day, no nominations were submitted. The process will pause for Christmas and resumes up until December 30. Voting for the 227-member civic body's seats is slated for January 15.

