Tarique Rahman's Return: A Turning Point in Bangladeshi Politics?

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has returned to Dhaka after spending over 17 years in self-exile in the United Kingdom. His homecoming occurs amidst renewed political turmoil in Bangladesh, following the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a young leader instrumental in the removal of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Rahman, who arrived with his wife Zubaida and daughter Zaima, was greeted by the BNP Standing Committee at the airport. At 60, Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is now a strong contender for the prime ministerial position in the February general elections. BNP is leading the new political dynamic after the student-led July Uprising, which resulted in the fall of the Awami League government.

Once allied with BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and its Islamist partners have emerged as BNP's main rivals after the interim government disbanded the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Rahman's return is perceived as a significant development in the ongoing political fracture, with speculation fueled by his social media post expressing a desire to be close to his ailing mother.

