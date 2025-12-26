Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann pays obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:38 IST
Punjab CM Mann pays obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, where a three-day Shaheedi Sabha, or martyrdom congregation, is underway.

The annual congregation is held from December 25 to 27 in the memory of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri.

Mann, accompanied by his wife, bowed his head to the unparalleled martyrdom of the 'Chhote Sahibzadas' and Mata Gujri.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said people from across the world are coming to pay homage to the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh for their supreme sacrifice.

He said complete arrangements have been made at the gurdwara to ensure that people do not face any problem in offering prayers.

Mann further said e-rickshaws and shuttle bus services have been arranged to ferry devotees to the Gurdwara Sahib.

