West Bengal's Unmapped Voters: Inside the SIR Process
The Election Commission of West Bengal is conducting special intensive revisions of electoral rolls, addressing 32 lakh unmapped voters. Hearings will take place at designated locations, involving around 4,500 micro-observers. The process will help verify voter presence or absence in electoral rolls, with training sessions scheduled in Kolkata.
The Election Commission of West Bengal has initiated a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, targeting 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters. This effort aims to ensure that all eligible voters are accurately represented in the system.
A senior official confirmed that the Commission has already started issuing hearing notices to 20 lakh unmapped voters, expanding the process that began with 10 lakh voters earlier this week. The hearings focus on verifying voter presence, especially those missing from the 2002 electoral rolls.
The hearings, aimed at resolving discrepancies, will be conducted at district and sub-divisional magistrate offices, as well as schools, colleges, and other government venues. Approximately 4,500 micro-observers are involved, with training sessions scheduled in Kolkata to ensure accuracy and efficiency in the proceedings.
