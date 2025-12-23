Left Menu

West Bengal's Unmapped Voters: Inside the SIR Process

The Election Commission of West Bengal is conducting special intensive revisions of electoral rolls, addressing 32 lakh unmapped voters. Hearings will take place at designated locations, involving around 4,500 micro-observers. The process will help verify voter presence or absence in electoral rolls, with training sessions scheduled in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:36 IST
West Bengal's Unmapped Voters: Inside the SIR Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of West Bengal has initiated a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, targeting 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters. This effort aims to ensure that all eligible voters are accurately represented in the system.

A senior official confirmed that the Commission has already started issuing hearing notices to 20 lakh unmapped voters, expanding the process that began with 10 lakh voters earlier this week. The hearings focus on verifying voter presence, especially those missing from the 2002 electoral rolls.

The hearings, aimed at resolving discrepancies, will be conducted at district and sub-divisional magistrate offices, as well as schools, colleges, and other government venues. Approximately 4,500 micro-observers are involved, with training sessions scheduled in Kolkata to ensure accuracy and efficiency in the proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025