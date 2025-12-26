Shiv Sena-BJP Seal 'Mahayuti' Alliance for Civic Polls

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed on Friday that the Shiv Sena and BJP alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local civic body elections is nearing finalization.

Shinde assured a 'respectable' alliance, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis actively reviewing seat-sharing agreements. The coalition, dubbed Mahayuti, is aligned with the visionary leadership of late Bal Thackeray, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and L K Advani.

Speaking at a rally in Dombivli, Shinde emphasized that the alliance prioritizes development over power. Final discussions involving state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan are underway, aligning with the upcoming January 15 elections across 29 civic bodies.