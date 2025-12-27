Left Menu

Gang Leader Bandu Andekar: A Contested Path to Politics

Bandu Andekar, a local gang leader accused of murdering his grandson, filed nomination papers for Pune civic polls from jail. His sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, also accused in the case, followed suit. However, incomplete paperwork delayed their acceptance, necessitating re-filing on Monday.

In a dramatic turn of events, local gang leader Bandu Andekar, currently incarcerated for the alleged murder of his grandson, was brought to a government office on Saturday to file nomination papers for the upcoming Pune civic elections. Despite the legal hurdles, a special MCOCA court granted him conditional permission to contest as an independent candidate.

However, the electoral process hit a snag as election officials deemed Andekar's nomination papers incomplete. This prompted a mandatory re-filing slated for Monday, casting uncertainty over his candidacy. Joining him in this political maneuver are his sister-in-law, Laxmi Andekar, and daughter-in-law, Sonali Andekar, who are also embroiled in the same legal case.

Scheduled for January 15, the municipal corporation elections in Pune have drawn significant attention. Meanwhile, Bandu Andekar continues to face legal battles, while a cloud of controversy surrounds his political ambitions in connection with the murder case involving multiple family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

