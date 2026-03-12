Left Menu

TotalEnergies Faces Major Production Decline Amid Middle East Crisis

TotalEnergies reports a 15% drop in oil and gas output due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran affecting fields in the Middle East. The company predicts that rising oil prices will offset this loss, while the impact on LNG production in Qatar remains limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:29 IST
TotalEnergies Faces Major Production Decline Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies has reported a significant decrease of 15% in its oil and gas production as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran disrupts operations across the Middle East, including fields in the UAE, Qatar, and Iraq, according to a statement on its investor website. The French energy company highlighted that this reduction represents about 10% of its upstream cash flow.

This marks the first official acknowledgment of widespread output disruptions in the UAE tied to the ongoing crisis. While Qatar and Iraq had previously disclosed production cutbacks, the UAE hadn't made any formal announcements until this revelation. TotalEnergies confirmed that its offshore production in the UAE is currently halted, noting that roughly half of the nation's oil output stems from offshore fields.

The company also mentioned that an $8 increase per barrel in oil prices, spurred by the conflict, will compensate for this year's production losses as it ramps up additional output elsewhere. Moreover, operations at the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia continue unaffected, and the impact on Qatar's liquefied natural gas production is limited to two million tonnes.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026