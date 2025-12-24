Left Menu

India's Office Space Boom: Leasing Trends and Market Dynamics

Office space leasing in India's top cities rose by 6% to 71.5 million sq ft in 2025, driven by foreign and domestic demand. While leasing fell in Mumbai and Hyderabad, it increased in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. The technology and BFSI sectors are major contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:07 IST
India's Office Space Boom: Leasing Trends and Market Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Office space leasing across India's top seven cities has seen a 6% increase, reaching 71.5 million square feet this year, according to a report by real estate consultant Colliers India. The surge is attributed to heightened demand from domestic and international companies.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Pune all experienced growth in office space leasing, while Mumbai and Hyderabad saw declines. The technology and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors are expected to continue driving demand.

Colliers India's Managing Director, Arpit Mehrotra, highlighted the continuous scaling and record-setting pace of India's office market. The growth has also been bolstered by Global Capability Centers, foreign investments, and the expansion of coworking spaces catering to corporate demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025