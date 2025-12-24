India's Office Space Boom: Leasing Trends and Market Dynamics

Office space leasing across India's top seven cities has seen a 6% increase, reaching 71.5 million square feet this year, according to a report by real estate consultant Colliers India. The surge is attributed to heightened demand from domestic and international companies.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Pune all experienced growth in office space leasing, while Mumbai and Hyderabad saw declines. The technology and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors are expected to continue driving demand.

Colliers India's Managing Director, Arpit Mehrotra, highlighted the continuous scaling and record-setting pace of India's office market. The growth has also been bolstered by Global Capability Centers, foreign investments, and the expansion of coworking spaces catering to corporate demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)