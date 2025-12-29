Thailand and Cambodia Seek Peace: A Ceasefire in Progress

Thailand and Cambodia are making efforts to reconstruct mutual trust and maintain peace after weeks of intense border clashes, according to a joint statement from talks in China.

The two Southeast Asian countries, following a series of fierce conflicts that resulted in over 100 fatalities, have embarked on a new ceasefire. High-level diplomatic discussions were held in China's Yunnan province to chart a path forward.

Despite progress in negotiations, tensions persist as landmine incidents pose significant risks, underscoring the fragile nature of the peace efforts. Further talks are scheduled to address the ongoing border issues and strengthen bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)