Mamata Banerjee Defends Secular Beliefs Amid Criticism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refutes allegations of indulging in religious appeasement, maintaining her secular stance. She was speaking at the foundation stone ceremony of Durga Angan and pointed out the opposition's bias. Banerjee also addressed concerns over the ongoing SIR process and alleged harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed accusations of religious appeasement, affirming her commitment to secularism. Banerjee attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, where she spoke firmly against critics.

Banerjee emphasized her secular approach, noting that she participates in events across various faiths without favoritism. She also questioned why her attendance at certain religious events, like Eid, is criticized while others like visiting a gurdwara are not.

The Chief Minister raised concerns about the ongoing SIR process, citing harassment and over fifty deaths. "We will continue to fight for the democratic rights of people," Banerjee stated, pledging readiness to make any sacrifice for this cause.

