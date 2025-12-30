Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh is in mourning as former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has passed away at the age of 80. In response to her death, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has announced a three-day state mourning period, as well as a one-day general holiday on Wednesday to coincide with her funeral.

In his televised address, Yunus urged the nation to maintain discipline and unity during this solemn time. He called for cooperation throughout the funeral proceedings and mourning period, emphasizing the importance of observing the formalities with respect and order.

Khaleda Zia was a defining figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served as the nation's prime minister three times. Her death marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics, leaving a legacy of leadership and influence.

