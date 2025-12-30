Left Menu

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Khaleda Zia

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has passed away at age 80, prompting a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged citizens to maintain discipline during the funeral proceedings. Zia was a key figure, leading the BNP and serving thrice as prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is in mourning as former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has passed away at the age of 80. In response to her death, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has announced a three-day state mourning period, as well as a one-day general holiday on Wednesday to coincide with her funeral.

In his televised address, Yunus urged the nation to maintain discipline and unity during this solemn time. He called for cooperation throughout the funeral proceedings and mourning period, emphasizing the importance of observing the formalities with respect and order.

Khaleda Zia was a defining figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served as the nation's prime minister three times. Her death marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics, leaving a legacy of leadership and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

