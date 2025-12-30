Assam Gears Up for Elections with Revised Voter Roll

The state of Assam has shown a significant uptick in voter registrations, with a 1.35% increase in electors, as detailed in the latest draft electoral roll released for the upcoming assembly elections.

Officials revealed that the integrated draft includes 2,52,01,624 voters, a result of the meticulous House-to-House (H2H) verification process and extensive updates conducted year-round. Important demographic data, such as gender ratios and age distributions, were highlighted in the report.

The public can review and contest the draft, with a formal procedure outlined for claims, objections, and appeals to ensure accuracy before the finalization on February 10, 2026. This process aims to bolster transparency as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)