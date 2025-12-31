Odisha 2025: A Year of Triumphs and Turmoil

As the year 2025 drew to a close, Odisha experienced a tumultuous mix of developments, from security advancements and industrial growth to heartbreaking tragedies. Notably, the state's efforts against the Naxal threat bore fruit as security forces managed to eliminate six Maoist rebels and secure the surrender of 22 others.

Progress in the industrial sector was marked by the sanctioning of semiconductor projects and other significant ventures. However, accusations from the opposition party underscored concerns over implementation, as some major projects shifted to other states.

Distress ran high over incidents of violence and crime against women, prompting criticism from opposition parties about law and order. Additionally, natural calamities and political changes, alongside controversies over legislative salary hikes, further defined the year's dynamic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)