Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics
Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming election in Dhaka, marking his return after 17 years in exile. With his voter registration recently completed, Rahman aims to contest from the Dhaka-17 constituency in the February polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has officially entered the political fray by filing his nomination papers for the forthcoming elections slated for February.
Accompanied by party advisors, Rahman's documents were submitted at noon on Monday, signifying an end to his 17-year exile.
The approval of his voter registration last week positioned him as a central figure in the Dhaka-17 constituency contest, with party leaders expressing optimism about his electoral prospects amid critical challenges faced by his family.
ALSO READ
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum
Surge in Nomination Papers Filed for Mumbai Civic Polls
Tarique Rahman's Controversial Return and Voter Registration in Bangladesh
Khaleda Zia's Critical Health Battle: A Nation Holds Its Breath
BNP’s Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother ex-PM Khaleda Zia in hospital