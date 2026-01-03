Uttar Pradesh Mourns BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal's Sudden Passing
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to late BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal in Bareilly, expressing condolences to the grieving family. Lal died from cardiac arrest during a meeting. His death is considered a significant loss for the BJP and the local community.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to the late BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal, who passed away due to cardiac arrest. Adityanath visited the family residence in Bareilly, offering condolences to the bereaved family members during this difficult time.
During his visit, the Chief Minister met Lal's family, extending his sympathy over the sudden and significant loss. The late Shyam Bihari Lal, who represented Faridpur, died at 60 during a development meeting. His passing is not only a loss to his family but also to the entire region.
Adityanath expressed his sorrow publicly, highlighting Lal's contributions and praying for his soul. State Minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena echoed these sentiments, noting the impact of Lal's death on the BJP organization and the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
