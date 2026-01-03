Caracas Under Siege: Explosions, Accusations, and Tensions Rise

Caracas awoke to chaos as at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft pierced the early morning hours, adding to an escalation of tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

Venezuela's government blamed the U.S. for attacks on civilian and military facilities, while the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House, which remained tight-lipped.

With the Federal Aviation Authority banning U.S. flights over Venezuelan airspace citing 'ongoing military activity,' the situation continues to cast a shadow over regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)