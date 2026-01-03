Left Menu

Caracas Under Siege: Explosions, Accusations, and Tensions Rise

Venezuela accuses the US of attacking civilian and military sites amidst several explosions in Caracas. The US and Venezuela have heightened tensions due to alleged drug smuggling and oil reserve issues. Venezuela calls for street mobilization, adding to the complex geopolitical scenario involving multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:47 IST
  Venezuela
  • Venezuela

Caracas awoke to chaos as at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft pierced the early morning hours, adding to an escalation of tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

Venezuela's government blamed the U.S. for attacks on civilian and military facilities, while the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House, which remained tight-lipped.

With the Federal Aviation Authority banning U.S. flights over Venezuelan airspace citing 'ongoing military activity,' the situation continues to cast a shadow over regional stability.

