Following the recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, global reactions have emerged, expressing strong disapproval and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, labeling them unfounded and driven by ideological animosity rather than pragmatic diplomacy. It called for dialogue to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the violation of the UN Charter and emphasized dialogue as the only legitimate resolution.

Leaders from Argentina, Mexico, and various other nations, including the European Union, echoed sentiments advocating for peaceful resolutions and adherence to international law. These developments underline the international community's focus on stability and dialogue, reflecting broad solidarity with Venezuela amidst these events.

