Global Reactions to U.S. Military Strikes on Venezuela

Various nations have expressed their strong disapproval of the recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela. The global response highlights a call for dialogue and adherence to international law, reflecting widespread concern over potential escalation and violations of sovereignty. Many countries urge peaceful resolutions and express solidarity with Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, global reactions have emerged, expressing strong disapproval and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, labeling them unfounded and driven by ideological animosity rather than pragmatic diplomacy. It called for dialogue to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the violation of the UN Charter and emphasized dialogue as the only legitimate resolution.

Leaders from Argentina, Mexico, and various other nations, including the European Union, echoed sentiments advocating for peaceful resolutions and adherence to international law. These developments underline the international community's focus on stability and dialogue, reflecting broad solidarity with Venezuela amidst these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

