U.S. Military Launches Major Operation in Venezuela

The United States military has undertaken a massive operation in Venezuela, involving more than 150 aircraft. This mission was initiated by direct instruction from President Donald Trump, according to General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The command to move forward with this significant operation was given at 10:46 p.m. ET on a Friday, said General Caine. This order underscores the strategic emphasis placed by the U.S. on developments in Venezuela.

President Trump's decision has set in motion a complex military strategy, reflecting the country's evolving foreign policy stance. The details of the mission remain under wraps as the situation develops. (Reporting By Gram Slattery and Jarrett Renshaw)

(With inputs from agencies.)