Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro in Bold Move

The United States executed a startling political maneuver by detaining Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday. Announcing this unexpected capture, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that America would temporarily govern Venezuela to ensure a stable transition. His declaration came amidst pledges of defiance from Venezuelan officials.

Maduro has been transported to upstate New York, sparking outrage and denunciations of 'kidnapping' from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. Trump's plans for Venezuela's future governance remain vague, despite claims the U.S. will control its oil resources, drawing critiques comparing it to past foreign invasions.

The international community is reacting strongly, with leaders in Latin America and beyond condemning the unilateral U.S. action. This bold move places further strain on U.S. foreign policy credibility, and critics argue that it could deepen American political divisions ahead of crucial elections.