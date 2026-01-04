Left Menu

UN Chief Warns of US-Venezuela Tensions Amid Maduro's Capture

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. He emphasized adherence to international law and called for inclusive dialogue. The operation, revealing wider regional implications, raises concerns about international law precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-01-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 04:13 IST
Antonio Guterres

The recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces has raised alarms on the international front. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that this dramatic escalation sets a 'dangerous precedent' and could have far-reaching implications for the region—a sentiment shared by the UN human rights chief, Volker Türk.

In a statement released on Saturday, Guterres expressed his deep concern over the United States' military action, highlighting the potential threat to international law. Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face charges of narco-terrorism from federal authorities in New York, intensifying tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Guterres urged all parties in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue with respect to human rights and the rule of law. The call for peace comes as Pamela Bondi, US Attorney General, announced the transport of Maduro and Flores to face American justice, acknowledging the military's role in the operation.

