Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

The United States conducted a major strike on Venezuela, capturing its president, Nicolas Maduro, after heightened pressures. Explosions were reported in Caracas, with unknown casualties. President Trump announced the operation on social media, suggesting collaboration with US law enforcement. The situation remains tense as Venezuela urges national mobilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the United States executed a large-scale military strike on Venezuela early Saturday, capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Announced by President Trump on social media, the operation marked months of burgeoning pressure from Washington.

Multiple explosions rocked Caracas, with low-flying aircrafts sweeping across the skies of the capital. The Venezuelan government accused the United States of conducting an 'imperialist attack' and rallied citizens to the streets, leaving the nation's leadership uncertain in the aftermath.

As the situation unfolds, the Trump administration has faced criticism for its aggressive stance, while regional and global reactions continue to emerge. US commercial flights have been banned from Venezuelan airspace due to ongoing military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

