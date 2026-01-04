Maduro's Capture: U.S. Takes Bold Stance in Venezuelan Crisis
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, was detained in New York on drug charges after an unprecedented U.S. raid. President Trump announced plans to oversee the transition of Venezuela, causing international shock and debate about U.S. intervention. Maduro's fall sparked mixed reactions among Venezuelans and global leaders.
In a dramatic sequence of events, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, found himself in a New York detention center on drug charges. The bold U.S. intervention, directed by President Trump, aimed to assume control of the oil-rich nation, evoking global reaction and raising the stakes in Latin America's political landscape.
Scheduled to appear in a Manhattan court, Maduro's capture signals a critical moment in Venezuelan history, with President Trump pledging to oversee the nation's transition. While some celebrate the move, Trump's decision has also reignited memories of past U.S. interventions in international affairs, prompting criticism and concerns.
The operation, conducted by U.S. Special Forces, brought mixed reactions from Venezuelans, with some rejoicing while others remain wary of potential future instability. President Trump's plans face scrutiny both at home and internationally, with many questioning the legal and diplomatic ramifications of such a significant intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.