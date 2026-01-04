Left Menu

Maduro's Capture: U.S. Takes Bold Stance in Venezuelan Crisis

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, was detained in New York on drug charges after an unprecedented U.S. raid. President Trump announced plans to oversee the transition of Venezuela, causing international shock and debate about U.S. intervention. Maduro's fall sparked mixed reactions among Venezuelans and global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:44 IST
Maduro's Capture: U.S. Takes Bold Stance in Venezuelan Crisis
Nicolas Maduro

In a dramatic sequence of events, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, found himself in a New York detention center on drug charges. The bold U.S. intervention, directed by President Trump, aimed to assume control of the oil-rich nation, evoking global reaction and raising the stakes in Latin America's political landscape.

Scheduled to appear in a Manhattan court, Maduro's capture signals a critical moment in Venezuelan history, with President Trump pledging to oversee the nation's transition. While some celebrate the move, Trump's decision has also reignited memories of past U.S. interventions in international affairs, prompting criticism and concerns.

The operation, conducted by U.S. Special Forces, brought mixed reactions from Venezuelans, with some rejoicing while others remain wary of potential future instability. President Trump's plans face scrutiny both at home and internationally, with many questioning the legal and diplomatic ramifications of such a significant intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
2
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India
3
OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

 Global
4
Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026