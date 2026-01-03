Alleged Kidnapping of Venezuelan President Sparks Controversy
Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez claims that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were kidnapped from their home at Ft. Tiuna military base. Fernandez described the event as a bombing incident followed by an abduction of the country's leaders, fueling political unrest.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez has alleged that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were kidnapped from their residence within the Ft. Tiuna military installation. This revelation was made during his interview with The Associated Press.
Fernandez stated that the location was subject to a bombing, which he believes served as a cover for the abduction of the President and the First Lady. This event, if confirmed, marks a significant escalation in the political tensions within the country.
The allegations have not been independently verified but are already stirring major controversy and concern among Venezuelan citizens and international observers alike, further deepening the country's political crisis.