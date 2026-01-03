Left Menu

Alleged Kidnapping of Venezuelan President Sparks Controversy

Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez claims that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were kidnapped from their home at Ft. Tiuna military base. Fernandez described the event as a bombing incident followed by an abduction of the country's leaders, fueling political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:52 IST
Alleged Kidnapping of Venezuelan President Sparks Controversy
kidnapping
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez has alleged that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were kidnapped from their residence within the Ft. Tiuna military installation. This revelation was made during his interview with The Associated Press.

Fernandez stated that the location was subject to a bombing, which he believes served as a cover for the abduction of the President and the First Lady. This event, if confirmed, marks a significant escalation in the political tensions within the country.

The allegations have not been independently verified but are already stirring major controversy and concern among Venezuelan citizens and international observers alike, further deepening the country's political crisis.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

 India
2
BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

 India
3
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

 United States
4
Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026