Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

In a dramatic military operation, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, intensifying tensions in South America. Maduro was flown to the US to face criminal charges as questions about the operation's legality erupted. The move has prompted international reactions and vibrant public responses in Venezuelan streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:11 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic move that has captured global attention, the United States apprehended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation, drawing comparisons to historic interventions. The operation culminated after sustained pressure from the Trump administration on the South American nation rich in oil.

Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, was removed from their residence and is en route to New York via a US warship, facing charges of narco-terrorism. This audacious maneuver has raised significant concerns about its legality and potential repercussions for Venezuela's future leadership.

The international community is reacting to this bold act, with various parties either supporting or condemning the US action. In Venezuela, citizens are divided, with some protesting for Maduro's release and others celebrating his capture. Meanwhile, US lawmakers seek clarification on the legal grounds for this unprecedented operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

