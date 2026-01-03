Historic U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: A Bold Move by Trump
In a dramatic overnight operation, the U.S. deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Trump declared the intervention as a display of American power. Maduro’s removal raises questions about Venezuela's future governance and stirs international controversy over U.S. intervention in Latin America.
The United States launched a bold operation to overthrow Venezuela's long-serving President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced. This marked a significant intervention in Latin America, reminiscent of the 1989 Panama invasion.
With Maduro in custody, Trump emphasized the display of American prowess. However, the question of who will govern Venezuela remains, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reportedly abroad.
This move has drawn condemnation from various quarters, sparking a debate about U.S. foreign policy and sovereignty, with Latin American allies expressing mixed reactions.
