Historic U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: A Bold Move by Trump

The United States launched a bold operation to overthrow Venezuela's long-serving President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced. This marked a significant intervention in Latin America, reminiscent of the 1989 Panama invasion.

With Maduro in custody, Trump emphasized the display of American prowess. However, the question of who will govern Venezuela remains, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reportedly abroad.

This move has drawn condemnation from various quarters, sparking a debate about U.S. foreign policy and sovereignty, with Latin American allies expressing mixed reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)