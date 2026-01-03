The Rising Influence of Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Power Player

Delcy Rodriguez, a prominent figure in Venezuelan politics, has drawn attention following claims by U.S. President Trump, suggesting she was sworn in as president after Nicolás Maduro's capture. This claim remains unconfirmed by Venezuelan authorities, amid reports of her presence in Russia, refuted by Russian agencies.

Rodriguez, known for her staunch loyalty to Maduro's socialist regime, has assumed significant roles, including vice president, finance, and oil minister. Her economic policies aim to stabilize Venezuela's inflation-hit economy. Her rapid rise in politics highlights her influence and strategic positioning in managing the nation's affairs.

As a seasoned political player with a background in law and communications, Rodriguez is crucial in managing Venezuela's economy and international challenges, especially escalating U.S. sanctions on its oil sector. Her leadership in the Constituent Assembly has further increased her authority within the government.

