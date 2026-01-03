The Rising Influence of Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Power Player
This content outlines significant aspects of Delcy Rodriguez's career and her political influence in Venezuela. With roles including vice president, foreign minister, and head of Venezuela's economy, Rodriguez is a key figure in the nation's political landscape, with major influence over economic policies and international relations.
Delcy Rodriguez, a prominent figure in Venezuelan politics, has drawn attention following claims by U.S. President Trump, suggesting she was sworn in as president after Nicolás Maduro's capture. This claim remains unconfirmed by Venezuelan authorities, amid reports of her presence in Russia, refuted by Russian agencies.
Rodriguez, known for her staunch loyalty to Maduro's socialist regime, has assumed significant roles, including vice president, finance, and oil minister. Her economic policies aim to stabilize Venezuela's inflation-hit economy. Her rapid rise in politics highlights her influence and strategic positioning in managing the nation's affairs.
As a seasoned political player with a background in law and communications, Rodriguez is crucial in managing Venezuela's economy and international challenges, especially escalating U.S. sanctions on its oil sector. Her leadership in the Constituent Assembly has further increased her authority within the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries after Maduro ouster, reports AP.
Trump says Rubio has spoken to Venezuelan VP to make that country 'great again,' no word from Venezuelan government, reports AP.
Trump says US is 'going to run' Venezuela until safe transition of power can take place, reports AP.
Trump's Bold Move in Venezuela: U.S. Oil Companies Poised for Action
Trump's Firm Stand: U.S. Oil Embargo on Venezuela