Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Call for Peaceful Transition

The U.S. military strikes on Venezuela have ignited a wave of international responses, with leaders worldwide urging respect for international law and a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela. President Emmanuel Macron of France emphasized the importance of democratic processes, while Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the complexity of the legal implications.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed concerns about the violation of international law, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that such developments set a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended U.S. leadership, reflecting the diverse opinions on the military action.

Global leaders, including those from China, South Africa, and South America, stressed the need for de-escalation and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty. The situation continues to unfold, with calls for diplomatic solutions prevailing among the international community.

