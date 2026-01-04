Left Menu

Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Call for Peaceful Transition

The article covers various international reactions following the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, highlighting the global call for adherence to international law, peaceful transition, and protection of Venezuelan sovereignty. Leaders from different countries express their concerns and emphasize a return to democratic processes.

Updated: 04-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 03:29 IST
Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Call for Peaceful Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military strikes on Venezuela have ignited a wave of international responses, with leaders worldwide urging respect for international law and a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela. President Emmanuel Macron of France emphasized the importance of democratic processes, while Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the complexity of the legal implications.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed concerns about the violation of international law, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that such developments set a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended U.S. leadership, reflecting the diverse opinions on the military action.

Global leaders, including those from China, South Africa, and South America, stressed the need for de-escalation and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty. The situation continues to unfold, with calls for diplomatic solutions prevailing among the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

