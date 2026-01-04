France Supports Peaceful Transition in Venezuela
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia to oversee a peaceful transition in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces. Macron also backed Maria Corina Machado's call for the release of political prisoners and pledged France's support for a democratic transition.
In a message on X, Macron emphasized the importance of a democratic and respectful transition, forecasting that González Urrutia, elected in 2024, would ensure a swift changeover. Macron also held talks with Maria Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, supporting her advocacy for freeing political prisoners under Maduro's regime.
The French leader assured Machado and the Venezuelan opposition of France's backing to uphold a peaceful, democratic transition reflecting the sovereign will of the Venezuelan populace.