France Supports Peaceful Transition in Venezuela

French President Emmanuel Macron has thrown his weight behind Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia amid calls for a peaceful transition in the wake of President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces.

In a message on X, Macron emphasized the importance of a democratic and respectful transition, forecasting that González Urrutia, elected in 2024, would ensure a swift changeover. Macron also held talks with Maria Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, supporting her advocacy for freeing political prisoners under Maduro's regime.

The French leader assured Machado and the Venezuelan opposition of France's backing to uphold a peaceful, democratic transition reflecting the sovereign will of the Venezuelan populace.