Operation Absolute Resolve: Trump's Bold Move in Venezuela

The US executed a covert operation, 'Absolute Resolve,' to capture Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro. The operation, authorized by President Trump, included extensive planning and specialized military tactics. Maduro was taken to the US for trial, marking a significant shift in US-Venezuela relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic turn of events, the US carried out a high-stakes mission called 'Operation Absolute Resolve' to capture Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Months of meticulous planning culminated in the overnight operation authorized by President Trump, resulting in Maduro's extradition to the United States for trial proceedings.

The operation involved detailed military strategies and careful intelligence gathering, including knowledge of Maduro's daily habits. US special forces rehearsed extensively on a replica of Maduro's compound, ensuring no room for error during the execution of the plan. This bold move by the US has already sparked significant reactions both domestically and internationally.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as a combined military and law enforcement raid, initiated under strict secrecy and optimal weather conditions. As the US now assumes control over Venezuela's immediate future, questions loom regarding international diplomacy and the potential implications of this unprecedented action.

