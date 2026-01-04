Iran's Unyielding Protests: A Nation in Turmoil
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for forceful measures against protesters amidst ongoing unrest in the country. The demonstrations, fueled by economic distress, have led to at least 15 deaths. While President Trump has warned Iran against harming peaceful protesters, Khamenei blames foreign influences for the unrest.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, emphasized on Saturday the necessity to quash 'rioters' amid ongoing protests that have destabilized the Islamic Republic. His remarks seemingly endorse a tougher stance for security forces against the growing unrest, which has already resulted in at least 15 casualties, as reported by human rights activists.
As the protests persist, U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Iran to avoid violently suppressing the dissent, promising intervention if necessary. This prompted a fierce reaction from Iranian officials, who have warned of potential attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East. The unrest traces its roots back to Iran's struggling economy.
The protests, reminiscent of the 2022 nationwide demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini, largely stem from economic grievances and have expanded to over 170 locations across 25 provinces. Despite attempts by some officials to engage with the protesters, hardliners favor a stricter crackdown. Underneath the turmoil, accusations of foreign interference continue, with Iran pointing fingers at the U.S. and Israel.
