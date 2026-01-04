Left Menu

Dawn of a New Era: U.S. Topples Maduro and Eyes Venezuelan Oil

In a dramatic, unapproved military operation, the U.S. deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, leading to plans by President Trump to temporarily manage Venezuela and exploit its oil reserves. Legal questions arise as the operation, lacking congressional authorization, faces scrutiny. Venezuelan officials dispute U.S. claims, calling for Maduro's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:44 IST
Dawn of a New Era: U.S. Topples Maduro and Eyes Venezuelan Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In an unexpected military maneuver, U.S. forces removed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power on Saturday. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would temporarily manage Venezuela and tap into its extensive oil reserves, despite the operation lacking congressional approval.

Critics have raised immediate legal and ethical concerns about the legality of the operation, as Venezuelan officials call for Maduro's freedom. The Justice Department has indicted the former leader on narco-terrorism charges, intensifying the political turmoil in the region.

Demonstrations erupted across Venezuela, both in support of and against Maduro's ouster, with U.S. officials planning to convene a UN Security Council meeting to address the situation. Opposition from U.S. lawmakers highlights the complexity and contentious nature of this unprecedented intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of...

 India
2
Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

 India
3
Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Contr...

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026