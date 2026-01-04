Dawn of a New Era: U.S. Topples Maduro and Eyes Venezuelan Oil

In an unexpected military maneuver, U.S. forces removed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power on Saturday. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would temporarily manage Venezuela and tap into its extensive oil reserves, despite the operation lacking congressional approval.

Critics have raised immediate legal and ethical concerns about the legality of the operation, as Venezuelan officials call for Maduro's freedom. The Justice Department has indicted the former leader on narco-terrorism charges, intensifying the political turmoil in the region.

Demonstrations erupted across Venezuela, both in support of and against Maduro's ouster, with U.S. officials planning to convene a UN Security Council meeting to address the situation. Opposition from U.S. lawmakers highlights the complexity and contentious nature of this unprecedented intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)