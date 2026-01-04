Uncertain Future: Power Dynamics in Venezuela Post-Maduro Capture

The U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has plunged the country into uncertainty about its political future. President Donald Trump lauded the operation as 'stunning and powerful,' but questions remain as to who truly holds power in the oil-rich nation.

Following Maduro's arrest, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in, leading to speculation that she may take control. However, appearing on state television alongside top officials, she maintained Maduro's position as president, highlighting the governing cabal's unity for now.

Diosdado Cabello, a significant figure with influence over Venezuela's military, further complicates the situation, as the power structure extends beyond a single leader, involving intricate networks fueled by corruption and surveillance.