Political Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP MLA Seeks Z-Security

BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy has urged Karnataka's Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister for Z-category security, citing a supposed assassination plot against him in Ballari. Reddy claims the attack, linked to January 1 clashes over a Valmiki statue, was orchestrated by Bharath Reddy, a Congress MLA.

Reddy stated that on New Year's Day, Bharath Reddy's aides initiated violence at his home, with local police accused of inaction. According to Reddy, the confrontation escalated after the installation of a banner, prompting armed attacks later in the day, endangering his life.

In aftermath, Reddy has demanded a higher security level and murder charges against Bharath Reddy and associates. He asserts the attack was politically driven, aiming to silence his broadened BJP campaigning, further criticizing the state government for security failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)