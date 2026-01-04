Swift Justice for Manya: Karnataka's Commitment to Combat Honour Killings

In a strong statement against caste-based violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized ensuring swift justice following the alleged honour killing of a young pregnant woman, Manya. She was reportedly murdered by her own family for marrying a Dalit man, raising alarms about societal issues.

The government plans to expedite the case through a fast-track court. Officials have committed to filing the charge sheet within 60 days as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and plan to appoint special public prosecutors for effective prosecution.

Siddaramaiah condemned these "despicable acts" and announced plans to propose a new law aimed at curbing such incidents, while stressing the importance of raising legal awareness among the populace.