Iran's Economic Crisis Fuels Widespread Protests Amid International Tensions

Iran is facing a surge of protests triggered by its faltering economy and intensified geopolitical tensions. With its currency hitting new lows and the cost of living soaring, citizens across over 170 locations in 25 provinces have taken to the streets, demanding government accountability.

The United Nations sanctions and recent regional conflicts have further deteriorated Iran's economic situation. The protests initially focused on economic despair but have evolved into anti-government demonstrations, signaling growing public frustration with the regime.

International dynamics, including the US's firm stance and Tehran's strained alliances, compound Iran's internal challenges. Despite Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's warnings, the protests persist, showing no signs of abating amid ongoing financial and political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)