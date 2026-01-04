Left Menu

Thackeray's Battle Against Unopposed Wins: A Call for Democratic Integrity

Uddhav Thackeray calls on the State Election Commission to annul unopposed victories in 68 wards, emphasizing it's a breach of democratic rights. Aligning with Raj Thackeray, the focus is on ensuring fair electoral processes amidst allegations of corruption and favoritism by the ruling coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:49 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, has urged the State Election Commission to annul results in 68 civic wards where candidates were elected unopposed, arguing that this undermines the voting rights of 'Gen Z' and first-time voters. Speaking alongside Raj Thackeray, he stressed the importance of maintaining democracy over 'mobocracy'.

Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti government for allegedly misusing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's funds since Eknath Shinde took over. He accused the government of not just 'vote-stealing' but now 'candidate-stealing' too. BJP was called out for hypocrisy as they had approached the court in similar situations in West Bengal.

The BJP, however, retorted by pointing out Thackeray's own unopposed election to the legislative council. With ongoing political tensions, Uddhav Thackeray's push for democracy and transparency remains a significant issue as the civic body elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

