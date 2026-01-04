Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup Matches in India
Amid growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the national team will not play their Twenty20 World Cup matches in India. This decision comes after bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released by his IPL team, raising safety concerns for Bangladeshi players.
Bangladesh's cricket team will not participate in the Twenty20 World Cup matches scheduled in India, following a decision by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday. This move comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries.
The Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman upon being instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Originally, Bangladesh was set to play three World Cup matches in Kolkata next month. However, the BCB cited safety concerns for their decision not to travel.
As tensions mount, Asif Nazrul from Bangladesh's Ministry of Sports expressed support for this decision, criticizing India's cricket board's 'extreme communal policy.' The BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate the games outside India, possibly to Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
