Congress Prepares for Battle: Venugopal's Strategic Call
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal urged Congress leaders to avoid self-announced candidatures for the upcoming Assembly election, while emphasizing unity against BJP and CPI(M) rivals. He highlighted the necessity of discretion and strategic planning, as Congress aims for gender and youth representation in its candidate selection.
Speaking at the Lakshya 2026 leadership camp, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal advised Congress leaders to avoid making self-announcements regarding their candidature for the upcoming Assembly election. He emphasized the necessity of waiting for official party decisions.
Highlighting recent local body election victories, Venugopal expressed confidence in Congress's ability to tackle CPI(M) and BJP, stressing the need for humility among party leaders. He also alleged a hidden alliance between CPI(M) and BJP, pointing to recent government activities as evidence.
Looking ahead, Venugopal stressed early candidate announcements focusing on women and young leaders, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Congress's position in the forthcoming polls, ensuring unity and strategic planning in the campaign.
