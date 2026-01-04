Left Menu

Kerala CM Slams Silence on Venezuela Crisis

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the central government's silence on the US's aggressive actions in Venezuela, condemning the capture of President Nicolás Maduro as a violation of sovereignty. He questions the government's lack of response and highlights India's historical stance against imperialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:45 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as the central government's silence regarding the United States' actions in Venezuela.

During a public address, Vijayan voiced his support for Venezuela, condemning the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by American forces as a severe violation of the nation's sovereignty.

He criticized the operation as 'pre-planned' and 'barbaric,' urging the Indian government to uphold its traditional stand against imperialism and openly condemn the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

