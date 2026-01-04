Kerala CM Slams Silence on Venezuela Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as the central government's silence regarding the United States' actions in Venezuela.

During a public address, Vijayan voiced his support for Venezuela, condemning the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by American forces as a severe violation of the nation's sovereignty.

He criticized the operation as 'pre-planned' and 'barbaric,' urging the Indian government to uphold its traditional stand against imperialism and openly condemn the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)