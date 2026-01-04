Left Menu

Political Clashes Erupt Over Banners: 26 Arrested Following Violent Skirmish

Amid political rivalry, police arrested 26 individuals linked to violent disputes over banners in Avambhavi. Involving Congress and BJP workers, the conflict escalated, resulting in stone-pelting and a reported fatality ahead of a statue inauguration. Investigations are ongoing, with allegations of targeted attacks surfacing.

Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:41 IST
Authorities announced the arrest of 26 individuals connected to violent events surrounding a dispute over banners and buntings in Avambhavi.

In a statement, police revealed that, backed by evidence and witness accounts, 26 suspects were apprehended and presented in court. Among those arrested were members of both the Congress and BJP parties.

The clashes, reported on January 1 near Siruguppa Road, centered around preparations for a Maharshi Valmiki statue inauguration. The violence was marked by stone-pelting and alleged gunfire, claiming the life of one individual, Rajasekhar Reddy. Investigations are ongoing to determine individual responsibilities and any further involvements.

