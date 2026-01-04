Left Menu

Unopposed Wins Spark Controversy in Maharashtra Civic Elections

The Opposition parties in Maharashtra allege electoral misconduct after numerous ruling party candidates are declared unopposed in Thane district elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS officials claim state machinery and police manipulation, demanding the inclusion of NOTA and legal accountability amid an ongoing dispute over candidate choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:57 IST
Unopposed Wins Spark Controversy in Maharashtra Civic Elections
In a heated political dispute, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have accused the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena of election manipulation after 32 candidates in Thane district were declared unopposed. This incident has raised accusations against state machinery and police involvement, calling for immediate action and legal accountability.

During a joint press conference, Opposition leaders expressed concerns over the legitimacy of election results, highlighting that 47% of unopposed candidates are from Thane. Criticisms were directed at the government, alleging that electoral victories were orchestrated under pressure, with demands made for the inclusion of the NOTA option and bureaucratic accountability.

Amid escalating tensions, video evidence purportedly showed police involvement, sparking further scrutiny. With calls for rapid changes to election personnel, MNS threatened action. Questions about democratic integrity have intensified, drawing public attention to the Thane Municipal Corporation's acknowledgment of candidate status irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

