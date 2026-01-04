Left Menu

Unopposed Controversy: Thane Civic Elections Under Scrutiny

Controversy has erupted in the Thane district elections as 32 candidates from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena were elected unopposed. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have challenged the validity. They demand legal action and the inclusion of the NOTA option to uphold electoral integrity.

The civic elections in Maharashtra's Thane district have become a lightning rod for controversy, as 32 candidates from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena secured their positions unopposed. This development has sparked criticism from opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, who are demanding transparency and legal intervention.

With 68 candidates across the state declared unopposed, Thane district accounts for 47 percent, or 32 candidates, the highest concentration. BJP leads with 20 unopposed victories, followed by Shiv Sena's 12. Opposition members are questioning the anomaly, citing election law and principles of democracy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Thane unit chief Kedar Dighe calls for the inclusion of the NOTA option for voters and expresses concerns over the fairness of unopposed wins. MNS suggests potential legal challenges and awaits a final decision from the State Election Commission regarding these nominations.

