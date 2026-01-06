Political Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Civic Elections in Thane

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has stirred controversy over the recent civic elections in Thane, alleging that irregularities and misconduct led to the unopposed victory of six Shiv Sena candidates.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav claims opposition nominations were wrongfully rejected, enabling the ruling party's unchallenged ascendancy. The party has threatened to protest unless action is taken, raising concerns about the future phases of the elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders have made counter-complaints regarding procedural discrepancies, as the municipal commissioner assured a detailed review of the contested election results.

