Mass Defection to Shiv Sena Before Civic Elections

Ahead of crucial civic elections, numerous members from the Congress, MNS, BJP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) have shifted allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The defection took place at Shinde's residence in Thane, signaling a significant political realignment in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

In a significant political development, several prominent members from the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BJP, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have aligned with the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The political shift occurred just days before the civic elections, as these leaders visited Shinde's Thane residence. The move is seen as a strategic realignment in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai's political landscape.

An official release from Shinde's office confirmed the induction, highlighting the merger's impact on upcoming elections and the future political journeys of the new entrants.

