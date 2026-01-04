Left Menu

Unopposed Political Uproar: Thackeray's Demand for Fair Civic Elections

Uddhav Thackeray urges the State Election Commission to annul results in 68 civic wards where Mahayuti candidates won unopposed, claiming it disenfranchises 'Gen Z' voters. The appeal was made during a manifesto launch with Raj Thackeray amid criticisms of alleged fiscal mismanagement under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:19 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called on the State Election Commission to invalidate the results in 68 civic wards where candidates from the ruling Mahayuti coalition have won unopposed. He argues that uncontested victories deprive first-time and 'Gen Z' voters of their democratic rights.

Speaking alongside MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav criticized the current government, led by Eknath Shinde, for misusing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's resources. Accusations of vote-stealing and double standards in local elections were directed at the ruling party, echoing similar allegations previously raised against the BJP in West Bengal.

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted that the public's mandate would prevail, even if the courts were involved. Meanwhile, the upcoming elections, which include 15,931 candidates vying for 2869 seats, have sparked concerns about fair representation, particularly highlighting the 'sons-of-the-soil' issue as a theme in Mumbai's civic body polls.

