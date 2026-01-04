Left Menu

India Expresses Deep Concern over US Action in Venezuela

India has voiced deep concern over the US military operation that captured Venezuela's President Maduro. It emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution. The Congress has expressed grave concern, stating international law must not be violated unilaterally, a sentiment echoed by Left parties regarding UN Charter violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:16 IST
India Expresses Deep Concern over US Action in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic statement, India has communicated its serious concerns regarding the United States' recent actions in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a military operation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of a peaceful resolution to the unfolding crisis.

The Congress party, along with various political entities, has decried the US operation, labeling it a unilateral breach of established international law. Congress's statement underlined the inviolate nature of these principles and demanded respect for sovereign rights.

The Left parties joined the chorus of criticism, declaring the US moves as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter. They called for adherence to international norms and cautioned against escalating tensions in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

