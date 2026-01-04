India Expresses Deep Concern over US Action in Venezuela

In a significant diplomatic statement, India has communicated its serious concerns regarding the United States' recent actions in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a military operation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of a peaceful resolution to the unfolding crisis.

The Congress party, along with various political entities, has decried the US operation, labeling it a unilateral breach of established international law. Congress's statement underlined the inviolate nature of these principles and demanded respect for sovereign rights.

The Left parties joined the chorus of criticism, declaring the US moves as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter. They called for adherence to international norms and cautioned against escalating tensions in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)