Left Menu

General Dwivedi's Strategic Mission: Strengthening India’s Defence Ties in UAE and Sri Lanka

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, embarks on a crucial visit to the UAE and Sri Lanka, from January 5-8. Aimed at fortifying defense relationships, his itinerary includes strategic meetings, professional exchanges, and homage to fallen heroes, underscoring India's commitment to military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:13 IST
General Dwivedi's Strategic Mission: Strengthening India’s Defence Ties in UAE and Sri Lanka
Chief of tArmy Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka, from January 5th to 8th, in an effort to bolster India's defense cooperation and military ties with key allies. The Ministry of Defence announced that the visit would begin with engagements in the UAE on January 5-6, where General Dwivedi will be welcomed with a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces.

During his UAE visit, the COAS will engage with senior officials of the UAE Armed Forces, inclusive of the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and gain insights into the structure and capabilities of the UAE Army. An address at the UAE National Defence College is part of his schedule, focusing on increasing bilateral defense collaboration, enhancing professional military exchanges, and fostering strategic understanding.

The trip will then extend to Sri Lanka from January 7-8. In Sri Lanka, General Dwivedi will be greeted with a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army. He plans to hold comprehensive meetings with senior military and civilian leaders, including discussions on regional security and defense training collaboration, and will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College and the Army War College in Buttala. The visit reaffirms India's commitment to defense partnerships and professional military education in key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Father and Sons' Lives

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Father and Sons' Lives

 India
2
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
4
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026