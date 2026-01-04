General Dwivedi's Strategic Mission: Strengthening India’s Defence Ties in UAE and Sri Lanka

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), has embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka, from January 5th to 8th, in an effort to bolster India's defense cooperation and military ties with key allies. The Ministry of Defence announced that the visit would begin with engagements in the UAE on January 5-6, where General Dwivedi will be welcomed with a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces.

During his UAE visit, the COAS will engage with senior officials of the UAE Armed Forces, inclusive of the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and gain insights into the structure and capabilities of the UAE Army. An address at the UAE National Defence College is part of his schedule, focusing on increasing bilateral defense collaboration, enhancing professional military exchanges, and fostering strategic understanding.

The trip will then extend to Sri Lanka from January 7-8. In Sri Lanka, General Dwivedi will be greeted with a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army. He plans to hold comprehensive meetings with senior military and civilian leaders, including discussions on regional security and defense training collaboration, and will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College and the Army War College in Buttala. The visit reaffirms India's commitment to defense partnerships and professional military education in key regions.

