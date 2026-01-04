Amit Shah's Bold Prediction for NDA's Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Triumph
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the NDA's potential success in upcoming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly polls. Highlighting previous NDA victories, he criticized the ruling DMK for corruption and dynasty politics. Meanwhile, AIADMK's leader echoed political sentiments at a separate rally.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday projected optimism for the NDA's success in the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Speaking at a large BJP rally, Shah noted BJP-NDA's electoral successes since 2024, including a three-time win in Haryana, emphasizing that it was now Tamil Nadu's and West Bengal's turn. He criticized the DMK's ruling party for corruption, questioning the potential for state progress with corrupt ministers at the helm. He also targeted the DMK's dynasty politics, asserting that the era of family-led governance in Tamil Nadu should end.
In tandem, AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district, reiterating political strategies alongside Shah's public gathering.
